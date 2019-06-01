Kolkata: Three arrested with fake notes, firearms

The Anti-Fake Indian Currency Note team of the Special Task Force (STF), Kolkata, arrested three men on Thursday on charges of possessing fake notes and firearms.

According to police, all the three men are residents of Bihar’s Munger and were initially intercepted on the Strand Road near Customs House under Hare Street Police Station area. Fake notes with the face value of Rs 1 lakh and 22 pieces of countrymade semi-finished improvised firearms were seized from their possession. Following the seizure, they were arrested under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 489B (tampering with property) , 489C (Possession of forged or counterfeit currency) and Arms Act.

The accused have been identified as Md. Chand alias Sonu (30), Md Sultan (24) and Md Shiltu alias Md Shahensha (20).

Based on the information revealed by the three arrested men, the STF team raided an arms factory on GT Road (North) at Pilkhana Bazar in Howrah.

“Nearly 26 pieces of semi-finished countrymade improvised firearms along with one lathe machine, two milling machines, one drilling machine, one polishing and grinding machine and a huge amount of raw materials and tools were seized from the factory,” said Joint CP (STF) Subhankar Sinha Sarkar.

The team further raided a rented house of Md Chand in Howrah and recovered 20 pieces of semi-finished countrymade improvised 7-mm firearms. Investigation is on, said police.