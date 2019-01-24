Kolkata: ‘Those intent on breaking nation into pieces cannot lead it,’ says Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that anyone “intent on breaking the nation up into pieces can never lead it”.

Advertising

At a programme held in honour of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Darjeeling, she targeted the Centre, saying, “It is sad that the central government has still not announced Netaji’s birth anniversary as a national holiday. Our government has done it. It is a matter of shame that even so many years after Independence, the death of Netaji has remained a mystery. It seems that they do not consider him a national leader.”

She further said, “Subhas Chandra Bose formed Indian National Army in which Gorkhas from Nepal were enlisted. He had talked of togetherness and unity of people of the country. He had taken everybody with him in the country’s freedom struggle.”

Mamata spoke a day after BJP president Amit Shah, while addressing a rally in Malda, said that Hindu, Buddhist and Sikh refugees in the state “need not be afraid” because the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has been brought to grant them citizenship. He had also accused her of running a “corrupt, anti-people and murderous” government in the state, and described the TMC’s United India rally as an alliance of “lust and greed”.

Advertising

“The one who can take everybody along, who can give their life for the country is the one who is fit to lead the country. The one who is intent on breaking the nation up into pieces, creating divisions among its people can never lead it,” said the chief minister.