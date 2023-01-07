Kolkata sees coldest day in 5 years

West Bengal is reeling under cold weather conditions with Kolkata on Friday recording the coldest day in the last five years as the city’s temperature dropped to a minimum of 10.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, officials of the Meteorological Department said.

The situation was no better in other districts as Darjeeling recorded 4.8 degrees Celsius, Burdwan 7.3 degrees, Santiniketan 7.8 degrees, Diamond Harbour and Digha 10.4, Bankura 7.8 degrees, Purulia 10.1 degrees and Sriniketan 10.9 degrees Celsius.

In Kolkata city, the maximum temperature on Friday was 21.9 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 12.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The Alipore regional centre of the India Meteorological Department has predicted that weather conditions in West Bengal will remain cold for at least another three days. A blanket of fog will engulf entire south Bengal, including Kolkata, for the next two days, officials said. They, however, ruled out any possibility of rain in the next 24 hours.

Though the daytime temperature may drop slightly, the night temperature is unlikely to

drop in the next few days, it is learnt. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for eight north Bengal districts.

It has forecast dense fog with visibility limited to 50 to 199 metres in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda till January 8.

“Very dense fog” with less than 50 metre visibility prevailed at a couple of places in Coochbehar district. The department said the temperature will increase by 1-2 degrees by next Tuesday.

Winter lasts in Bengal for only about two-and-a-half months, beginning from December till mid-February. “During this time, the maximum temperatures usually settle in the mid 20s, while minimum temperatures goes below 15°C,” said an official.

The northern wind that brings winter chill to south Bengal has intensified Thursday onwards, resulting in the drop of mercury.

In south Bengal districts, the temperature plunged to 10.1 degrees in Purulia and 10.9 degrees in Sriniketan in Bolpur on Wednesday. In north Bengal, the temperature in Kalimpong dropped to 7 degrees.

GK Das, scientist at the regional meteorological centre, Kolkata, said, “In 2013, January 9 recorded 9 degrees Celsius temperature and on January 8, 2018, it was 10.5 degrees Celsius.”

Meanwhile, users on social media shared memes of Kolkata covered under snow following the drop in temperature.