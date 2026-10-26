Kolkata teens caught kissing, girl’s family parades boy, his father naked

Police officers said the 18-year-old met the girl with his friend on Sunday. The girl’s uncle, the police officers said, saw the 18-year-old kissing her and alerted her father and uncle.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readOct 26, 2026 03:24 PM IST
Kolkata policePolice have arrested the girl's parents and her uncle. (Representational image)
Make us preferred source on Google

In a chilling case of moral policing, an 18-year-old, his father, and his friend were allegedly assaulted and paraded naked in Kolkata after the teenager was caught kissing a 13-year-old girl. Police have now arrested three members of the girl’s family, including her parents.

Police officers said the 18-year-old met the girl with his friend on Sunday. The girl’s uncle, the police officers said, saw the 18-year-old kissing her and alerted her father and uncle.

The girl’s father and uncle then reached the spot and forcibly took the teenager and his friends to their place. They allegedly assaulted them and then forced the 18-year-old to call his father there.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

​”When his father arrived, they assaulted him and threatened to shoot all three dead if they did not strip. They then forced the three to walk naked for about 50 meters on the lane outside their home,” a senior police officer said. A video of the shocking incident has circulated on social media.

After the 18-year-old’s father filed a complaint, police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The charges invoked include attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, wrongful confinement, defamation, criminal intimidation and kidnapping.

Police have arrested the girl’s father, mother and uncle. “Raids are underway to track down the remaining accomplices who participated in the assault,” said a police officer.

​The victims have undergone a medical examination. All three have said they were threatened with a firearm. Police officers said they have yet to find the firearm. Investigating officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the locality and examining key eyewitnesses as part of the probe.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments