Kolkata teens caught kissing, girl’s family parades boy, his father naked

In a chilling case of moral policing, an 18-year-old, his father, and his friend were allegedly assaulted and paraded naked in Kolkata after the teenager was caught kissing a 13-year-old girl. Police have now arrested three members of the girl’s family, including her parents.

Police officers said the 18-year-old met the girl with his friend on Sunday. The girl’s uncle, the police officers said, saw the 18-year-old kissing her and alerted her father and uncle.

The girl’s father and uncle then reached the spot and forcibly took the teenager and his friends to their place. They allegedly assaulted them and then forced the 18-year-old to call his father there.