Kolkata coronavirus patient was asked to visit hospital, delayed for 2 days: Officials

The first COVID-19 patient in Bengal, the son of a bureaucrat posted in Nabanna, was told twice to go to the Infectious Diseases hospital in Beleghata (ID hospital), but he and his family delayed the visit, government officials said.

Health department authorities are now tracking and putting in quarantine all the people he met in the two days that he moved about Kolkata.

Since the mother of the patient is a bureaucrat with the home department, senior state government officials have been asked to go for home isolation.

The patient is presently admitted at ID hospital. His mother, father and two drivers have also been quarantined in the hospital. A doctor and two health workers of MR Bangur hospital, which the boy visited, and the familiy’s domestic help, have been put in home quarantine.

Fear has gripped the posh housing complex in South Kolkata where the family lives.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee , at a programme at Nabanna Wednesday, said: “People coming from foreign countries are welcome. But the disease is not. Please go for tests voluntarily. Even if you give a declaration that you are well, go for isolation for 15 to 27 days. If one does not do this and goes to a shopping mall or to a party, more people will be infected. I do not support this. Be it a VIP or a commoner, everyone coming from outside should go for tests. No one should use someone’s influence and avoid testing. Yesterday’s incident is a glaring example. He did not go for tests despite doctors urging him, and went around the city. This is reckless behaviour.”

Banerjee added that shifts at government offices will now end at 4 pm, so that staffers can go home early and relatively easily.

Ashish Manna, superintendent of ID hospital, said the 18-year-old visited the hospital two days after arriving in Kolkata.

“The boy came to Kolkata on March 15. On 16th, we got his information, but he did not visit the hospital. He came on the morning of 17th. We quarantined him and sent samples for tests. On 17th evening, the samples tested positive. He is stable,” he said.

According to health department sources, the 18-year-old arrived at Kolkata airport from London on March 15. He did not have fever but had cold. Thermal scanners detected nothing, and he did not brief the medical team about his cold. However, as a precautionary measure, he was told to visit ID hospital.

On March 16, he went to MR Bangur hospital (state-run). He was allowed to sit in the room of the deputy superintendent, where a doctor and two health assistants diagnosed him. According to officials, here, he mentioned that some of his friends in London had tested positive. The doctor immediately asked him to visit ID hospital, but he ignored the request. Later that day, he was called from the state health department and asked to visit ID hospital.

“The man was told twice to visit ID hospital. After getting information from MR Bangur, we too asked his family to send him to ID hospital. There were some unnecessary delays in adhering to advices. We are now tracking people who were in contact with him on the flight as well as in the two days that he was in the city. Apart from his mother and father, their two drivers have been quarantined and samples sent for tests,” said a highly placed official from the state health department.

Authorities Wednesday sealed the area in Nabanna where the boy’s mother sits. Since the morning, workers were seen sanitising the state secretariat, including its podiums, rooms, door and elevators. The bureaucrat also had an office at Writers’ Building (old secretariat). Her room there has been sanitised and sealed. About 19 officials of the department, who used to work with her, were seen reluctant to work on the same floor.

Meanwhile, the entire neighbourhood of the patient is in fear. Express visited the posh housing complex in South Kolkata where the family lived. It comprises of a cluster of buildings with 15 to 16 floors.

A member of the complex’s housing association said, “The family did not intimate us. At 9.30pm, the boy’s mother went out. After that, from TV, we learnt of a youth from South Kolkata testing positive for coronavirus, and realised it was our society. A neighbour then called up the boy’s mother, and she confirmed the news. We are now sanitising all the towers.”

She further said, “How did the airport authorities and later the health department allow him to go outside? Due to their callousness, more than 500 families satying here have become vulnerable. Many elderly people live here alone. Who will take their responsibility?”

Checking was on at the gates of the complex and security guards insisted on hand sanitisers and hand wash. A portable wash basin has been put up for outsiders to wash their hands.

“My husband works as a driver here. Half-an-hour ago, I heard that a coronavirus patient had been identified. I am here to ask him to come home with me. Take leave for at least 15 days,” said a woman standing at the gates with a bicycle.

The housing association claimed they were identitying people who came in contact with the youth through CCTV footage. Two domestic helps, a yoga teacher, and security guards who were on duty on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday have been asked to go on leave for 15 days.

“We arranged two thermal guns for checking temperature at the gate. We have cancelled bookings of the auditorium and community hall. All tuitions for children have been cancelled. We are making regular announcement of dos and don’ts. We have kept all gates opened to avoid push and pull. Body frisking has been stopped to avoid close proximity. Every 1.5 hours, we are sanitising tower floors, glasses, door-handles. Every household has been directed to keep a hand sanitiser at the entrance,” said the woman part of the association.

“We are very scared now. We don’t have the money for hand sanitisers. Also, sanitisers and masks are not available in the market. We have children in our house. We should be sent on leave for our safety,” said a 28-year-old domestic help.

