Kolkata: Teacher shot dead in Purulia by unidentified miscreants

A 37-year-old teacher was shot dead by unknown persons in Barikbandh area of Purulia on Friday night, said police sources.

The deceased, identified as Chinmoy Mondal, worked at Jhandapara School in the district. He was returning home on his two-wheeler, after buying sports-related equipment for the school, when a few miscreants blocked his way and shot him.

Police sources said nearby people who heard the gunshot and rushed to the spot found him lying dead on the ground. They informed the police, who reached the spot and took his body to a hospital for postmortem. He had a bullet injury above his left eye, they added.

“He had no problem with anybody. I don’t know why and by whom he was killed. I want a high-level investigation into the case. Police must identify all the accused,” said Papiya, the wife of the deceased, who works as a nurse in Raghunathpur Super Speciality Hospital.

An FIR was registered at the local police station against unknown persons and no arrests have been made so far, said a police personnel.

“It’s too early to ascertain the motive. All possible angles are being probed,” said the police official.