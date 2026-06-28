Kolkata warehouse collapse: Kin identify victims, survivor recounts why he took the job

The Taratala warehouse collapse toll rose to 16 on Saturday as rescue teams continued clearing the debris to look for signs of life. At the SSKM Hospital morgue, families identified the victims from tattoos, old injuries, clothes and personal belongings

Written by: Sweety Kumari, Tanusree Bose
5 min readKolkataUpdated: Jun 28, 2026 11:06 PM IST
Kolkata warehouse collapse, SSKM hospital, trauma care centre of SSKM Hospital, Taratala warehouse collapse, injured & their kin beeline SSKM hospital, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairsThe incident reportedly took place while concrete casting work was underway, with around 50 to 60 workers present at the site. (Source: Express Photo)
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The Taratala warehouse collapse toll rose to 16 on Saturday as rescue teams continued clearing the debris to look for signs of life. At the SSKM Hospital morgue, families identified the victims from tattoos, old injuries, clothes and personal belongings

Rahul Choudhury (17), construction  worker

Rahul Choudhury dropped out after Class 8. Originally from Bihar, his family settled in West Bengal over 25 years ago. His mother sold vegetables while his elder brother Rohan worked at construction sites in Assam. About two months ago, Rahul joined a labour contractor and began working at Taratala site.

“He felt it was becoming difficult for his eldest brother to run the family alone, so he wanted to help,” Rohan said. “I told him to wait for one or two years and then I would take him with me.”

Recently, Rahul had received his first month’s salary. He was paid Rs 9,000 for a month’s work, his sister Sima Prasad said.

She added, “Initially, when I started looking for him, everyone said, ‘he is 16 or 17, he wasn’t there.’ Poor people need money, but it is the government’s job to create work and ensure no one hires minors as cheap labour.”

She alleged her brother told her there were no proper water arrangements on the site. “Only when the engineers visited, they  arranged for water,” she said, “Why did no one check if the developers were following safety rules and SOPs?” Sima identified Rahul’s body from the clothes he had worn that morning.

Ganesh Kalindi (45), construction  worker

Ganesh Kalindi had spent seven to eight years moving between construction sites in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Bengaluru. The Taratala project was his first assignment in Kolkata.

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The worker from Dhanbad had come as part of an eight-member team for a 12-day contract. Four workers had  returned home, while the remaining four, including Kalindi, were scheduled to board a train from Howrah Wednesday afternoon.

“My uncle stepped away just two minutes before the collapse to pack his bag,” recalled his nephew Premnath Badrekar, who was working alongside him. Kalindi was rescued after nearly five hours and was alive when relatives met him in hospital. He died the next afternoon.

Pappu Kumar Rajak (40), mason

Wednesday was supposed to be Rajak’s final day at the site.

A resident of Jagaddal, Rajak  worked in jute mills and later in a factory before both shut. For the past decade, he had worked as a mason on construction projects across Kolkata to support his wife Siuli and their 13-year-old daughter Pushpa. He was the strongest member of the family, his brother Ashok said.

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“As she (Pushpa) grew, we required a regular job. Almost all the jute mills and factories in our area had shut,” said Siuli. The family spent nearly five hours shuttling between the accident site and SSKM Hospital searching for him. “They showed me four other bodies before I found my husband,” Siuli said.

Krishna Choudhury (49), former jute mill worker

Krishna Choudhury, a former worker at the Reliance Jagaddal Jute Mill, had turned to construction work after the mill shut last November.

For the past seven months, he had been travelling to construction sites to support his wife Suchita, three children and his 80-year-old mother Jasoda Devi Choudhury, who lies bedridden, clutching a photo of her son. “I just want my son back,” Jasoda wept. “He was forced to take up hazardous work at such distant places just to feed us.” “He earned 600 a day,” Suchita said. “I have three children to raise.”

Swapan Mondol (55), construction worker

Swapan Mondol of Shyamnagar, also left his regular work after being promised higher wages at the Taratala site. He is survived by his wife and two married daughters. “My father never used to work far from home. He agreed because of  better pay,” his elder daughter said. She said local construction work usually paid him Rs 500-600 a day. “A supervisor told him he would get Rs 1,000 a day for six days here. We identified him from the copper bracelet.”

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Suman Karmakar (40), construction worker

Karmakar of Shyamnagar, the only earning member of his family, was identified through a childhood injury that had left his thumb severed and the shirt he was wearing during the video call that day. He leaves behind his wife, a one-and-a-half-year-old son, differently-abled  father, and an unemployed younger brother, Sujon Karmakar. “Now there are no earning members in the family. What will happen to the children?” his brother said.

“… workers at Taratala were getting paid well, earning Rs 300 to Rs 400 more per day along with food so he said he will go,” his brother said.

Sreechand Kumar (17), Manu Kumar (19), Ghee Kumar (19), construction workers

Sreechand Kumar was identified from his phone. His cou­sins, Manu and Ghee also died. Sahid Kumar, one of the cousins who survived, waited outside the morgue for bodies of his relatives. “We came here on June 12 and stayed at the site itself,” Sahid told The Indian Express. “We are from Munger… We thought we would earn more here and then move on to another site. We are now returning to Munger,” he said.

Debashish Das (43), survivor

Like others, Das from Shy­am­­nagar too had accepted the Taratala job after being promised Rs 1,000 a day. Before leaving Kolkata, Das said, “We were working on the ground-floor concrete casting when the entire structure collapsed. I’ll never go for this kind of work again.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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