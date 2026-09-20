Kolkata warehouse collapse: Former mayor’s aide among 7 named in chargesheet
Within 87 days of the Taratala warehouse collapse that killed 16 workers, the Kolkata police filed a 2,000-page SIT chargesheet naming seven people, including an engineer and an OSD to a former mayor, citing severe safety violations and substandard materials.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kolkata police has filed a 2,000-page chargesheet before the Alipore court in connection with the June 24 Taratala warehouse collapse. Submitted within 87 days of the incident, the chargesheet names seven accused and builds its case on more than 70 witness statements, along with expert technical evaluations.
The accident occurred on Transport Depot Road in Taratala when a three-story under-construction warehouse suddenly collapsed, trapping numerous labourers inside. A rescue operation pulled out multiple survivors from the debris. However, 16 workers died, and several others sustained severe injuries.
Following the collapse, Taratala police registered a case under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide, and criminal conspiracy. Lalbazar formed the SIT to lead the probe, which led to the arrest of seven individuals. Investigators digitally uploaded the chargesheet to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) portal before submitting physical copies to the court.
According to the chargesheet, the collapse resulted from collective negligence among key stakeholders rather than an isolated error.
Key findings in the filing state that substandard materials were used throughout the construction, critical structural safety guidelines were ignored, and execution deviated significantly from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s approved plan.
The failure occurred when the building’s iron beams buckled under the weight of freshly cast concrete. An expert report from Jadavpur University corroborated these findings, and investigators highlighted financial transactions tied to plan approvals and construction oversights.
Accused and roles
The chargesheet outlines specific roles for the seven accused in the collapse. Syed Mohammad Gulzar alias Gulzar Hussain served as the on-site building and project supervisor. Aminur Sheikh signed off on the construction plans and was responsible for building activity across Ward No. 80. Kalicharan Banerjee, officer on special duty (OSD) to the former mayor, was also named, with the filing detailing his involvement in the approvals. Kamal Samanta functioned as the engineer overseeing the project.
With the chargesheet submitted, court proceedings against the accused will commence shortly, according to an official.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
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