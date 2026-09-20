Kolkata warehouse collapse: Former mayor’s aide among 7 named in chargesheet

The incident reportedly took place while concrete casting work was underway, with around 50 to 60 workers present at the site. (Source: Express Photo)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kolkata police has filed a 2,000-page chargesheet before the Alipore court in connection with the June 24 Taratala warehouse collapse. Submitted within 87 days of the incident, the chargesheet names seven accused and builds its case on more than 70 witness statements, along with expert technical evaluations.

The accident occurred on Transport Depot Road in Taratala when a three-story under-construction warehouse suddenly collapsed, trapping numerous labourers inside. A rescue operation pulled out multiple survivors from the debris. However, 16 workers died, and several others sustained severe injuries.

Following the collapse, Taratala police registered a case under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide, and criminal conspiracy. Lalbazar formed the SIT to lead the probe, which led to the arrest of seven individuals. Investigators digitally uploaded the chargesheet to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) portal before submitting physical copies to the court.