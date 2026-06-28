Complaint against Firhad Hakim over Kolkata warehouse collapse alleges ‘criminal plot’

The warehouse was being built by Behera Brothers on a leasehold plot owned by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in the city. (Express Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Mazdoor Cell (BJMC), linked to the ruling BJP, has filed a police complaint against former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim and two councillors in connection with the Taratala warehouse collapse, which killed 16 people.

In the complaint, filed on Friday evening, the BJMC alleged that repeated collapses of illegal buildings and godowns in the Kolkata Port area killed several innocent lives and that these structures were allowed despite posing grave risks to public safety.

“These incidents do not appear to be mere accidents but raise serious concerns regarding unauthorised constructions, gross negligence, and possible criminal conspiracy,” reads the complaint.