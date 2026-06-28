Complaint against Firhad Hakim over Kolkata warehouse collapse alleges ‘criminal plot’

The Bharatiya Janata Mazdoor Cell (BJMC), linked to the ruling BJP, has filed a police complaint against former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim and two councillors in connection with the Taratala warehouse collapse, which killed 16 people.
In the complaint, filed on Friday evening, the BJMC alleged that repeated collapses of illegal buildings and godowns in the Kolkata Port area killed several innocent lives and that these structures were allowed despite posing grave risks to public safety.
“These incidents do not appear to be mere accidents but raise serious concerns regarding unauthorised constructions, gross negligence, and possible criminal conspiracy,” reads the complaint.
Besides Hakim, the complaint also names Ward 80 councillor Anwar Khan and Ward 134 councillor Shams Iqbal.
The BJMC’s complaint demanded the immediate registration of an FIR and an impartial investigation against the three people, as well as the identification of everyone responsible for illegal constructions and the deaths caused by the collapses. It also demanded the arrests of Hakim and the two councillors if they are found responsible for granting illegal approvals or permitting unauthorised construction.
The BJMC also urged authorities to inspect all unsafe structures in the area and take preventive measures to avoid further loss of life.
Firhad Hakim’s aide arrested
After the roof of the under-construction warehouse caved in at Taratala on Wednesday afternoon, the police arrested Hakim’s former officer on special duty, Kalicharan Banerjee. An Alipore court has sent him to police custody till July 4.
Story continues below this ad
Meanwhile, Hakim told reporters that the civic body gave sanction for the warehouse because its building plan had approval.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More