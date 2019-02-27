Kolkata: 25 tanneries get letters of land allotment, Amit Mitra says 3 lakh jobs already created

State Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Tuesday handed over land allotment letters to 25 tanneries from Kolkata, Kanpur and Chennai at the Calcutta Leather Complex (CLC) and said three lakh direct and indirect jobs have already been created at the complex.

Advertising

“We want to see at least six to seven lakh jobs generated here, direct and indirect. The state government is focusing on labour-intensive growth in GDP with the view to create jobs. We will spend more money to turn this into a mega leather cluster,” said Mitra.

The state government handed over land allotment letters to 12 tanneries from Kanpur, 12 from Kolkata and one from Chennai. Currently, 300 tanneries and 40 leather manufacturing goods are located in CLC, which has been set up on 230 acre of land. State government official said around 200 more tanneries and 230 more leather units can be set up at CLC after installation of new infrastructure.

The process to hand over allotment papers to tanneries started during the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), which was held earlier this month.

Advertising

“At BGBS, the allotment letters were handed out to three big tanneries out of 28 big tanneries. Today, we completed the process by doing the same to 25 big tanneries. This shows the state government is committed to fulfil its promises made to industrialists,” said state finance department official.