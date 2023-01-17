Demonstrations in 139-yr-old Kolkata synagogue over attempt to ‘control it illegally’

An 139-year-old synagogue in Kolkata has become the site of demonstrations as a section of its members claimed that a board member is trying to “illegally” control the Jewish house of worship.

The protestors said they were not being allowed to enter the Magen David Synagogue in Burra Bazar area as the board member is trying to control the shrine and collecting rent from its properties “illegally”.

However, the allegations were rejected by the accused who countercharged the protestors with similar accusations.

Author-activist Jael Silliman claimed that she was stopped from entering the synagogue and she subsequently scaled the gates and spent the night there on Saturday.

On Sunday, when some other members of the community tried to join Silliman in the protest, security personnel stopped them but they opened the gate for her 93-year-old mother.

“This is a holy place under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India, and nobody can be kept out. Aline Cohen is trying to keep us out because she is trying to control the properties around the synagogue,” Silliman told PTI.

The problem, however, is not new as a police complaint was made against Cohen and several others two years ago.

Advertisement

“It was a false case,” said Cohen who has allegedly been looking after the property at the directions of the honorary secretary.

Certain members including Silliman put up the notice that the synagogue was closed for security reasons, she alleged.

“Silliman and her associates came here and scaled the gate making it clear to all that our security is not adequate. This whole thing is an attempt to cease control of the synagogue from the valid people who are authorised to look after it,” Cohen told PTI.

Advertisement

Silliman said a barbed wire fencing was put up at the synagogue on Monday.

Admitting that, Cohen said she directed some people to do it as there were security threats to the Magen David Synagogue.

Built in 1884, the synagogue is a brick-red, Italian Renaissance building which is distinguished by its tall spire and gorgeous interiors.