Sunday, September 09, 2018
Kolkata: Suspected militant held

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: September 10, 2018 12:52:07 am
(Representational Image)

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested a suspected Manipuri militant and seized arms and ammunition from him Saturday night, an officer said Sunday.

According to a senior Kolkata Police officer, Amon Nelson Singh alias Chingkhei Khuman (28) is the “self-proclaimed chairperson of the Manipur-based Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP)”. “He was arrested from Kolkata on Saturday. A 9 mm pistol, two 7 mm pistols and three rounds of live ammunition were seized from him,” the officer said.

The officer further said that the accused had confessed that he had been involved in a number of extortion cases in Manipur, and his group was allegedly involved in a case of robbery at a city jewellery shop.

“KCP is banned in India. Last year some KCP members were arrested in connection with dacoity in a jewellery shop in Kolkata. It’s under investigation as to why Amon had come to Kolkata. He has confessed that he did extortion for a number of people in Manipur,” the officer added.

