Kolkata: Subsidised onions at ration shops for Rs 59/kg from today

Apart from Sufal Bangla retail outlets, 935 ration shops and 405 khadya sathis have been identified across the city for selling subsidised onions from Monday, said government sources.

Government officials said some self-help groups have been identified as kadya sathis.

“Sufal Bangla stores situated in different markets are already selling onions for Rs 59 per kg. Now we will also engage 935 ration shops and self-help groups for the same and hope people will have some relief. They will sell onion for Rs 59 per kg, “ said an official.

Each family will get at most 1 Kg onion at a time on producing ration cards, a Food and Supplies official said.

