Kolkata student rally violence: CM Suvendu Adhikari says 70 miscreants identified

Bengal MLAs to protest inside the Assembly premises in front of the Ambedkar statue to condemn the attack on journalists.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataJul 25, 2026 05:52 PM IST
StudentsScenes during the protest rally held by students in Kolkata on Friday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
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Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Saturday condemned the violence witnessed a day earlier in Kolkata during the Left-led students’ march seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks.

Speaking at the Assembly, the chief minister said nearly 70 miscreants who pelted stones at the police and also attacked journalists from the rally have been identified. “I myself visited the injured journalists at SSKM. Our police had been instructed not to use force unless the situation went completely out of control.”

Claiming that the rally held by the student organisations was initially peaceful, CM Adhikari added that “people who had lost in elections” from areas such as Kidderpore, Metiabruz, Rajabazar and Park Circus infiltrated the gathering and engaged in violence.

Adhikari said action would be taken against the miscreants under the Goonda Suppression Act.

He further announced that MLAs will wear black badges and hold a protest inside the Assembly premises in front of the Ambedkar statue to condemn the attack on journalists.

The police resorted to a lathi-charge to control the situation.

Seven complaints have been registered in connection with the violence during the rally, of which six have been lodged at the Hare Street police station and one at the Entally police station.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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