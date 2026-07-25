Kolkata student rally violence: CM Suvendu Adhikari says 70 miscreants identified

Scenes during the protest rally held by students in Kolkata on Friday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Saturday condemned the violence witnessed a day earlier in Kolkata during the Left-led students’ march seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks.

Speaking at the Assembly, the chief minister said nearly 70 miscreants who pelted stones at the police and also attacked journalists from the rally have been identified. “I myself visited the injured journalists at SSKM. Our police had been instructed not to use force unless the situation went completely out of control.”

Claiming that the rally held by the student organisations was initially peaceful, CM Adhikari added that “people who had lost in elections” from areas such as Kidderpore, Metiabruz, Rajabazar and Park Circus infiltrated the gathering and engaged in violence.