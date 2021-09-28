Kolkata student held for ‘raping’ batchmate

September 28, 2021 6:20:16 am
An engineering student was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping his 19-ydear-old batchmate at his paying guest accommodation in Kolkata.
Bidhannagar police arrested the accused on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman’s father, said a police officer. According to police, the incident took place at the accused’s PG accommodation at noon on September 24. In the police complaint, the father claimed that the same day in the evening, he got information that his daughter was admitted to a hospital from where she was taken to another hospital for better treatment.
