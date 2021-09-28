scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
MUST READ

Kolkata student held for ‘raping’ batchmate

Bidhannagar police arrested the accused on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman’s father, said a police officer. According to police, the incident took place at the accused’s PG accommodation at noon on September 24.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
September 28, 2021 6:20:16 am
In the police complaint, the father claimed that the same day in the evening, he got information that his daughter was admitted to a hospital from where she was taken to another hospital for better treatment.

An engineering student was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping his 19-ydear-old batchmate at his paying guest accommodation in Kolkata.

Click here for more

Bidhannagar police arrested the accused on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman’s father, said a police officer. According to police, the incident took place at the accused’s PG accommodation at noon on September 24. In the police complaint, the father claimed that the same day in the evening, he got information that his daughter was admitted to a hospital from where she was taken to another hospital for better treatment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 28: Latest News

Advertisement