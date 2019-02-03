Kolkata STF arrests suspected JMB operative from Kerala

A Special Task Force of Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested an alleged operative of banned terror outfit Jamaat ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Malappuram in Kerala, officials said on Saturday.

Sources said the accused, Abdul Matin, has been in contact with other JMB members for more than eight to nine years. He was allegedly trained in making IED explosives. He was among the 15 persons who had received arms training in Simulia Madrasa in Burdwan district.

“Matin is a resident of Barpeta in Assam. He was arrested from Malappuram in Kerala with help of local police. He was given eight days’ transit remand,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (STF) Murlidhar Sharma Saturday.

Matin allegedly joined the JMB when he started studying at Shersah Madrasa in Kaliachak in 2010. Sources said he is directly linked to the 2014 Khagragarh blast, which shown the scale of JMB’s network in the state. He had fled from Burdwan after the blast to evade arrest, said police, adding he was in touch with known JMB militants such as Nasirullah, Moulana Yousuf, Saidul, Jahidul and Saikul.

A team of Assam Police has also reached Kolkata to question Matin. After the blast in Burdwan, the Assam police had arrested a few people, and Matin’s name had cropped up during interrogation, said sources. Police will also verify if Matin had any role in the Bodh Gaya blast, as part of which JMB operatives had planted IEDs to target Buddhist monks.

Martin’s arrest came days after the National Investigation Agency arrested two JMB members — Kader Kazi alias Nijamul Rahman alias Harun Mandal alias Kadar (32) and Sajjad Ali (21) — from Arambagh in Hooghly for their involvement in the Khagragarh blast. Kazi was allegedly responsible for sourcing funds for the accused in the Khagragarh blast case, said sources, adding Sajjad was working as Kazi’s associate.

So far, 33 people have been arrested in connection with the Khagragarh blast case. The NIA had named 21 people in the chargesheet which was filed in 2014.