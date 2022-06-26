scorecardresearch
Kolkata: State-run schools to resume physical classes from Monday

The government has directed the schools to sanitise their institutions and ensure all teachers and non-teaching staff are fully vaccinated. Use of masks has been made mandatory and everyone has been encouraged to use sanitisers.

The state education department has already issued an advisory to all schools and teachers were allowed to come to their respective schools today (Saturday) to make necessary preparations.

After extended summer vacation, state-run schools to resume physical classes from Monday by adhering to the Covid-19 protocols.

The state education department has already issued an advisory to all schools and teachers were allowed to come to their respective schools today (Saturday) to make necessary preparations. The schools were supposed to resume physical classes on June 16 following an extension of the summer vacation. However, the state government again extended the vacation for ten more days due to the hot and humid conditions.

Speaking on the reopening of schools, state education minister Bratya Basu said, “The schools will reopen from Monday and a notification in this regard has been issued. Schools have been asked to adhere to Covid-19 protocols as cases are increasing a bit. But there is no need to panic. We will monitor the situation closely and make a decision but physical classes will resume from Monday.”

