Kolkata: State, central BJP leaders hold meet to discuss future activities

A meeting between the state BJP’s top rung and central party leaders was held Thursday to discuss future activities. BJP’s new co-observer for Bengal and party general secretary Arvind Memon was introduced to state BJP leaders. State party president Dilip Ghosh said discussions were held on the party’s proposed rath yatras in December.

“We have been asked to launch campaigns across the state to garner support for the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill,” Ghosh said.

According to a senior BJP leader who was present in the meeting, every senior leader of the party was given specific roles ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “The central leadership is serious about Bengal and has asked us to intensify our movement against the ruling party here,” the leader said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, seeks to grant citizenship to people without valid documents from six minority communities – Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after six years of residence in the country.

The three rath yatras on three specific issues are scheduled to be led by BJP national president Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The yatras will cover all 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal. From Birbhum it will be taken out from Tarapith on December 3, from Gangasagar will be on December 5 and from Cooch Behar on December 7. Preparations will begin after Durga Puja, said Ghosh.

