Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Kolkata: State, central BJP leaders hold meet to discuss future activities

Kolkata: State, central BJP leaders hold meet to discuss future activities

State party president Dilip Ghosh said discussions were held on the party’s proposed rath yatras in December.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: October 12, 2018 5:40:02 am
Kolkata: State, central BJP leaders hold meet to discuss future activities BJP’s new co-observer for Bengal and party general secretary Arvind Memon was introduced to state BJP leaders. (File)
Related News

A meeting between the state BJP’s top rung and central party leaders was held Thursday to discuss future activities. BJP’s new co-observer for Bengal and party general secretary Arvind Memon was introduced to state BJP leaders. State party president Dilip Ghosh said discussions were held on the party’s proposed rath yatras in December.

“We have been asked to launch campaigns across the state to garner support for the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill,” Ghosh said.

According to a senior BJP leader who was present in the meeting, every senior leader of the party was given specific roles ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “The central leadership is serious about Bengal and has asked us to intensify our movement against the ruling party here,” the leader said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, seeks to grant citizenship to people without valid documents from six minority communities – Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after six years of residence in the country.

The three rath yatras on three specific issues are scheduled to be led by BJP national president Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The yatras will cover all 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal. From Birbhum it will be taken out from Tarapith on December 3, from Gangasagar will be on December 5 and from Cooch Behar on December 7. Preparations will begin after Durga Puja, said Ghosh.

Must Watch

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Searching for the dead after a tsunami | NYT Dispatches
Watch Now
Searching for the dead after a tsunami | NYT Dispatches
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the Shahenshah
Watch Now
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the Shahenshah
Buzzing Now
Advertisement