Among Kolkata stampede victims, father-son duo from Bihar, two friends inseparable since childhood

A man from Bihar and his seven-year-old son, two best friends in their teens, a promising young swimmer set to leave for a holiday the next morning, and a nurse at a cancer hospital who had come straight after her shift: These were among the 19 people who lost their lives in the stampede at Kolkata’s Chorbagan Sarbojonin pandal on Saturday.

Abhishek Srivastava, 38, was a medical representative based in Muzaffarpur. Since his wife is from Kolkata, he had long been wanting to see the famed Durga Puja of the city, said one of his relatives. On Saturday evening, he left for the pandal with his wife, son Ayansh and two other relatives. “He was so happy to see the puja craze in Bengal,” said the relative.

His nephew Akanshu Kumar said, “My father told me that they were walking towards the exit when chaos broke out. In the melee, Ayansh fell down and people kept walking on him. In order to pull him out, Abhishek stayed back and also fell down. The crowd continued walking on the two of them…”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Akanshu’s father Rajesh is admitted in the hospital with severe chest injuries.

Abhishek’s wife Niva Kumari, who survived the incident with injuries, was unaware about the deaths until the bodies of her husband and son arrived at her Panihati residence, said relatives.

Only daughter of her parents

Another person who lost their life was Sriparna Poddar who worked as a nurse at the Tata Medical Cancer Centre. A resident of Hooghly district, she was the only daughter of her parents.

“She had left home for work on Saturday morning and later (after her shift), had gone to Chorbagan with her friends,” said Dhananjay Kathali, a family friend. Neighbor Haridas Chatterjee said, “She was a very lively girl. If anyone in the neighborhood fell ill, she was always the first to step forward. We are left speechless by this news.”

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | Kolkata pandal stampede: Rain and rumour led to perfect storm

‘Kept screaming for ambulance…’

Housewife Arti Sarkar Biswas, 45, and her husband Ram Sarkar had come from Nadia district to visit the pandal. They were accompanied by Arti’s sister.

“We had been waiting in the queue for almost two hours when it started to rain. As we were moving towards the pandal, the volunteers suddenly let go of the control ropes, causing a huge surge of people to rush inside. The space was extremely small, and there was only one entrance and one exit gate,” said Sarkar who works as a kitchen staff at Maniktlala ESI hospital.

“We were just a few steps away from exiting when people who had managed to get outside suddenly turned back. People rushed from both the left and right sides, and everyone collapsed on top of us. By the time I could manage to pull my wife out, 20 minutes had already passed. I immediately performed CPR, but she could not be saved. I kept screaming for an ambulance, but there were no police personnel present to manage or disperse the overwhelming crowd,” he added.

Arti’s sisters survived with minor injuries.

Homicide team arrives at Chorbagan Puja pandal.

(Express photo by Partha Paul) Homicide team arrives at Chorbagan Puja pandal.(Express photo by Partha Paul)

A trip with neighbourhood friends ends in tragedy

Neighbours Barnali Halder (17) and Tania Biswas (18) had been friends ever since they were little girls. According to family sources, the Class 11 students were part of a group of seven friends who had set out together from their locality in Nutan Pally area in Gouranganagar with plans to visit various pandals across Kolkata.

Story continues below this ad

Crushed in the heavy crowd, Barnali and Tania were severely hurt in the stampede and later succumbed to their injuries.

Piyush Kanoria, the MLA of Rajarhat New Town, received the bodies at the morgue. “Only a few days ago, Barnali had wanted to gift a plant to me. She had said, ‘I will give this plant to my jethu (uncle)’. Such a tragic fate is simply unacceptable. I pray to God that no one else ever has to witness such a day,” the legislator said.

Neighbours said both the girls were inseparable: They studied in the same class and had the same set of friends. Barnali’s father works as a rickshaw-puller.

‘Was all set for a trip’

Pranjal Sarkar, a 13-year-old boy, had come to Kolkata from Agarpara, North 24 parganas, to go pandal hopping with his family.

Story continues below this ad

Amid the jostling and pushing, he slipped from the grasp of his parents Anukul and Priyanka, said his uncle. “Their entire group of 13 was scattered inside the pandal. While 7-8 of them, including Pranjal’s friends, were pulled out, my nephew could not be saved. By the time he was brought out, the left side of his face was bruised, blackened, and crushed,” said the uncle.

Pranjal was an expert swimmer, securing second place in a state-level competition. Along with his group, he was scheduled to leave for a trip to Shillong on Sunday morning. “They had reserved one day for pandal hopping before that,” said his uncle, inconsolable outside the morgue.

Armed with a “VIP pass”, Akriti Kumari Raut, a Madhyamik examinee from Anandanagar, Bally, had gone to the pandal with her three sisters along with their maternal uncle and aunt who had come from Gaya, Bihar. She was also among those killed in the stampede.

Said a local resident: “Some e-commerce companies had issued VIP cards for as little as Rs 59 each. Because of this, so many people had turned up at the pandal that the organisers, after a point, had stopped accepting revellers with those cards…”