12 detained, SIT formed to probe Kolkata Durga Puja stampede that killed 19

Organisers of the Chorebagan Durga Puja have been detained by police, including 12 others on Saturday night after a stampede in north Kolkata on Saturday. At least 19 people were killed and 24 others were injured, a police officer said.

Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Live Updates: Loudspeaker announcement triggered stampede

The detentions came hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari promised strict action against anyone found responsible for lapses that allegedly led to crowd mismanagement at the pandal.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The stampede occurred at the Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal on Saturday evening, during Maha Saptami, following a surge in the crowd amid rain.

CM Adhikari sets up SIT to investigate stampede

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari said a special investigation team (SIT), headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court, would investigate the incident. The team will include members of the Special Task Force (STF), Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and other departments.