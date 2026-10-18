12 detained, SIT formed to probe Kolkata Durga Puja stampede that killed 19

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Organisers of the Chorebagan Durga Puja have been detained by police, including 12 others on Saturday night after a stampede in north Kolkata on Saturday. At least 19 people were killed and 24 others were injured, a police officer said.
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The detentions came hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari promised strict action against anyone found responsible for lapses that allegedly led to crowd mismanagement at the pandal.
The stampede occurred at the Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal on Saturday evening, during Maha Saptami, following a surge in the crowd amid rain.
CM Adhikari sets up SIT to investigate stampede
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari said a special investigation team (SIT), headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court, would investigate the incident. The team will include members of the Special Task Force (STF), Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and other departments.
“We have detained 12 people in connection with our probe into the Chorebagan incident. Our officers are talking to them to find out the cause that led to today’s mishap. If any lapses are found, we will act as per the law,” the officer told PTI.
“We will check the footage and take appropriate measures against those who failed to manage the crowd. That could be a member of the puja committee, a homeguard, a temporary worker, a policeman, or a private company security guard. Nobody will be spared,” Adhikari said.
The Anti-Rowdy Section of Kolkata Police has collected CCTV footage from the site. Adhikari said the footage would be examined and action taken against anyone found to have failed in crowd management, including puja committee members, homeguards, temporary workers, police personnel or private security guards.
Review panel to inspect Durga Puja pandals
A review panel will assess crowd management, exit routes and structural safety at prominent puja venues and recommend comprehensive guidelines to prevent similar incidents. The panel will be led by Disaster Management Principal Secretary Rajesh Sinha, Fire Services Director General Anuj Sharma and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Javed Shamim.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has ordered safety inspections at major Durga Puja pandals following the stampede at Kolkata’s Chorbagan pandal that killed at least 19 people and injured 24.
The team will visit major pandals to inspect security arrangements and structural safety. The chief minister has directed organisers to strictly follow the panel’s safety recommendations, with visitors’ safety taking priority over elaborate structures and themes.