‘Not the time for politics’: TMC rebel amid Kolkata stampede blame game

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also urged parties not to politicise the incident, saying they should work together ‘in this atmosphere of mourning’.

Written by: Atri Mitra
4 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 19, 2026 05:41 PM IST
Kolkata stampede Durga Puja pandalPolice in front of the sealed exit gate of the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
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As a political row erupted in West Bengal in the aftermath of the Kolkata stampede tragedy, with Opposition parties targeting the BJP government over the incident, rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ritabrata Banerjee criticised the Mamata-led TMC and the CPI(M) for politicising the incident, urging all parties to focus on helping those affected.

“This is not a time to play any political blame game,” Banerjee, the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, said, adding that he was ashamed of political parties that have adopted a combative attitude.

At least 19 people were killed, and around 25 were injured after a crowd surge at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal on Saturday evening amid heavy rain.

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CPI(M) leader Shatarup Ghosh blamed the government for the deaths, alleging a complete failure of crowd management. “In the first Durga Puja after the BJP government came to power, the festival was stained with blood. Due to the complete failure of crowd management, 19 people lost their lives,” he said.

Also Read | Kolkata stampede kills 19: How do crowd disasters happen, how can they be prevented?

Urging Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to come forward, Ghosh said, “Who is responsible for this incident? This tragic outcome occurred because the police were not used for their proper duties, but instead were deployed to suppress the Opposition or for other purposes. We demand that all the facts be brought to light without concealing any information.”

He further alleged that the police demolished a book stall in the early hours following the incident, describing the move as insensitive in the wake of the deaths.

‘Complete failure of administration’

MLA Kunal Ghosh from the Mamata Banerjee TMC faction termed the incident a “complete failure of the administration” and said the puja organisers should also be held accountable. He said the immediate priority was treatment of the injured and assistance to the victims’ families. He called for the completion of post-mortem examinations, adequate medical care for the injured, and measures to ensure grieving families do not face inconvenience during funeral rites.

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Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and demanded that the West Bengal government arrange prompt medical treatment, provide adequate compensation, and conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

Also Read | Among Kolkata stampede victims, father-son duo from Bihar, two friends inseparable since childhood

Let us work together: CM

Meanwhile, Adhikari urged parties not to politicise the incident. “In this atmosphere of mourning, I want us to work together,” he said. Referring to past accidents and disasters, Adhikari said, “When incidents like the one at Majherhat happened, the incident at Taratala happened, and people were trampled to death in Panihati…and before the Puja, in the midst of the monsoon, 13 people died from electrocution. What did the then chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) do? There was a flash flood in north Bengal. Around 100 people died. At that time, she organised dandiya dance and carnival. All this must stop.”

Adhikari said he had met the families of the victims. “Tears came to my eyes when these families held my hand. I apologised. They too, in tears, said that they have faith in this government,” he added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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