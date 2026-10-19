‘Not the time for politics’: TMC rebel amid Kolkata stampede blame game

As a political row erupted in West Bengal in the aftermath of the Kolkata stampede tragedy, with Opposition parties targeting the BJP government over the incident, rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ritabrata Banerjee criticised the Mamata-led TMC and the CPI(M) for politicising the incident, urging all parties to focus on helping those affected.

“This is not a time to play any political blame game,” Banerjee, the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, said, adding that he was ashamed of political parties that have adopted a combative attitude.

At least 19 people were killed, and around 25 were injured after a crowd surge at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal on Saturday evening amid heavy rain.