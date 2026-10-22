Ex-judge has 3 months to find who was responsible for Kolkata stampede. She says ‘not enough’

Nineteen people were killed – in a handful of terror-filled minutes – during the stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in northern Kolkata last week. At least 25 were injured.

The judge leading inquiries has three months to ensure justice for all.

“We have just three months’ time in our hand…” Justice Anindita Roy Saraswati (retired) told The Indian Express over a phone call.

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“It was a horrific incident… we must identify why it happened and who was responsible.

Three months is not enough time but this is what we have been given and we must complete our investigation in that period.”

Justice Saraswati also said she has not yet met other members of the Bengal government-appointed Special Investigative Team, or SIT.