Ex-judge has 3 months to find who was responsible for Kolkata stampede. She says ‘not enough’

Justice Anindita Roy Saraswati (retired) said she has not yet met other members of the Bengal government-appointed Special Investigative Team.

Written by: Atri Mitra
4 min readKolkataOct 22, 2026 07:31 PM IST
KOLKATA CHORBAGAN STAMPEDEThe relatives of Sriparna Poddar from Baidyabati Hooghly at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital. Poddar was among those killed in the Chorbagan Durga Puja Pandal stampede. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
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Nineteen people were killed – in a handful of terror-filled minutes – during the stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in northern Kolkata last week. At least 25 were injured.

The judge leading inquiries has three months to ensure justice for all.

“We have just three months’ time in our hand…” Justice Anindita Roy Saraswati (retired) told The Indian Express over a phone call.

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“It was a horrific incident… we must identify why it happened and who was responsible.

Three months is not enough time but this is what we have been given and we must complete our investigation in that period.”

Justice Saraswati also said she has not yet met other members of the Bengal government-appointed Special Investigative Team, or SIT.

Also Read | 11 years ago, a warning at Kolkata’s Deshapriya Park that foretold a tragedy

“Till now I have only talked with the administration. Soon I will visit the stampede site and there I will meet other members of the SIT.

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Then we will chalk out a roadmap… we will sit and decide what procedure we need to follow to complete this investigation.”

Also read | Chorbagan: From a den of bandits to an enclave of Kolkata’s elite

The ruling BJP set up the SIT Wednesday; the six-member team will include senior state government officials and high-ranking police officers, as well as a representative from the Kolkata-based office of the National Disaster Response Force.

Its mandate?
“Ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the incident, including time, place and circumstances of occurrence, and determine causes and contributing factors, including overcrowding, adverse weather, gate management, structural deficiencies and possible failure of crowd-control measures.”

That is an exhaustive set of reports to be generated in a relatively short period of time.

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Police in front of the sealed exit gate of Chorbagan Durga Puja Pandal after the stampede. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Police in front of the sealed exit gate of Chorbagan Durga Puja Pandal after the stampede. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

“It is necessary to ascertain time, location and manner in which the initial crowd surge occurred and developed into a stampede, to assess the number of persons present at the venue, to examine crowd movement, entry and exit, and determine whether the gathering exceeded the reasonably assessed safe capacity of the premises.”

The committee has also been told to ‘examine assistance, compensation and rehabilitation extended, or required to be extended, to victims and their families, including adequacy of any ex-gratia assistance announced’.

Kolkata Durga Puja stampede
Tucked away in narrow lanes and bylanes that crisscross Burrabazar – considered India’s largest wholesale and retail market – the Chorbagan Sarbojanin pandal was a deathtrap, a realisation that came much too late for the 19 declared dead so far.

After the stampede locals said visitors to the Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal had to pass through a dark corridor lined with heavy iron rods and a tight mesh, resembling a cage.

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It was an artistic choice – navigating the dimly-lit and claustrophobic space to reach the light and the statue of Goddess Durga.

Then came the rain. Thousands surged forward to seek shelter and chaos descended. Overwhelmed volunteers couldn’t handle the crowd and fled, dropping control ropes that separated the crowds. It wasn’t just the rain; sources said that loudspeaker announcements warning of ‘unsafe structures’ further panicked the crowd.

The result was deadly chaos. “It took me 20 minutes just to pull my wife out. I performed CPR immediately, but she couldn’t be saved.

I kept screaming for an ambulance but there were no police officers to manage the crowd,” Ram Sarkar told the Express.

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A handful of the pandal organisers have been detained and/or arrested. Police action came hours after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari promised action.

And pandals in the city were briefly closed – partly from fear over a repeat tragedy.

But the puja had to go on and they were re-opened, after a panel ordered by Adhikari assessed crowd management, exit routes, and structural safety at prominent puja venues and recommended ‘comprehensive guidelines’ to prevent similar incidents.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

 

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