Kolkata: Spotlight on the common man during February 3 brigade rally, says CPM

The state CPM on Friday said that its proposed February 3 brigade rally will have common man holding the centre stage and not political leaders.

Advertising

As a part of this, the CPM has launched a social media campaign called #PeoplesBrigade, sharing video clips of the party workers and others who were subjected to alleged atrocities of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“Our agenda is clear. We don’t need netas (leaders) but nitis (policies). Our brigade will emphasise on issues such as agrarian crisis, unemployment and economic crisis which need to be addressed. Our mandate is to uphold the struggles of the masses and work towards finding a permanent solution. This is why it has been called people’s brigade where the common man will hold the centre stage and not political leaders,” CPM MP Mohammad Salim told The Indian Express.

In the videos shared on the CPM’s Facebook page, people from different walks of life — including students, farmers — are seen talking about issues ranging from alleged politicisation of the education sector to not getting a fair price for farm produce.

Explained Bid to gain lost ground ahead of Lok Sabha polls

A youth named Dipankar Das from Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas said in a video clip he will participate in the CPM’s rally to seek justice for his parents killed during last year’s panchayat poll violence. Another youth named Mehboob Mollah alleged that his brother, an SFI member, was beaten to death by TMC workers in 2014.

“The murderers are roaming free and have not been booked yet. I want to continue my fight against them and attend the brigade rally,” Mollah said.

“In a democracy people have the last word. We want to show that it is rally of the people, by the people and for the people. The brigade rally will highlight their stories,” CPM leader Rabin Deb told The Indian Express .

The CPM leader further said that they were collecting donations from the people for the rally. “Our rallies are not funded by corporate donations. We reach out to people for support. Whatever we will receive from them will be utilised to organise the rally,” Deb added.

Advertising

The CPM did not join the TMC’s Brigade rally on January 19, which saw 25 opposition leaders coming together on stage. The CPM’s rally will witness the presence of only Left leaders. “We have asked the general secretaries of other Left Front constituents such as CPI, RSP, and Forward Bloc to attend the rally. Our central and state leadership will address the gathering,” Deb said.