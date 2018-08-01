Kolkata: Special Task Force busts illegal arms factory, nine held

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police Monday arrested nine persons, unearthed an illegal arms factory and seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 1 lakh in North 24 Parganas, sources said.

Three persons were arrested under Maidan Police Station area by the anti-FICN team of the STF while they were carrying out transactions involving FICN and semi-finished country-made improvised arms. The seizes currency notes were of Rs 500 denomination.

Those arrested were identified as Suku Sekh from Malda, Md Amjad Rayeen and Md Abdulla, both from Bihar.

Later on the day, following inputs from one of the arrested, the team found an illegal fire arms manufacturing factory at Choto Sreerampore under Jagatdal Police station area.

“Six more persons were arrested from the fire arms factory,” said an STF official.

Those arrested in that raid were identified as Mohammad Sabir Raien from Maharashtra and five others from Bihar — Md Shaud Alam, Md Shanwaz, Md Faisal, Md Razi and Md Chand.

“Twenty pieces of semi-finished country-made improvised fire arms, one lathe machine, two milling machines and two drilling machines along with a huge amount of country-made improvised fire arms parts, raw materials and instruments were seized from the factory,” said Murlidhar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, STF. The arrested persons were charged under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 489B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes) and 489C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes) of the IPC and under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

As per police sources, the factory was being run under the garb of a “laddu” (sweets) making godown.

The factory was shut down after it got damaged in a fire accident about one-and-half year ago. The owner had rented it out three months ago.

“The local residents believed that the space was still being used to make sweets”, a police official said.

STF sources said they are trying to figure out to whom the accused would supply such arms.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App