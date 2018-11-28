Kolkata: Speaker dismisses discussion on no-confidence; Congress, Left Front walk out of Assembly

The Congress and Left Front Tuesday staged a walkout from the Assembly after Speaker Biman Banerjee dismissed discussion on their no-confidence motion against the state government for want of time.

As soon as the motion was moved in the House, the Chair asked those in favour of the motion to stand up. After 37 members of the total 294 stood in favour of the motion, it was admitted by the Speaker.

However, during recess, the Business Advisory Committee of the House discussed whether the motion could be taken up on Wednesday due to its tight schedule and decided against it since there was a lack of time.

When the Speaker announced this decision, members of the Congress and Left Front strongly registered their protest.

Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan and Left Front leader Sujan Chakraborty again said there was no democracy in the Assembly. Members of both parties shouted slogans, rushed to the well of the House and threw papers at the Chair. They tried to remove the gavel from the table, but security personnel stopped them. Following the pandemonium, the Opposition members staged a walkout.

The Speaker told reporters at his chamber, “I had received the notice for a no confidence motion and the Opposition had the requisite numbers to move it. However it could not be discussed in the House during this brief winter session due to non availability of adequate time”. The winter session will end on November 29. CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty slammed the government for suppressing the voice of the Opposition. “After the admission of no confidence motion against #GoWB by the Legislative assembly of #WB, the same was not even programmed by the Business advisory Committee. Hence rejected. Unprecedented. Destroying all norms. Butchery of parliamentary democracy @MamataOfficial. Fascistic,” he said in a tweet.