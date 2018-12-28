Kolkata: Six cab drivers arrested for ‘stopping cars, forcing passengers to deboard’

The police Thursday arrested six cab drivers for allegedly stopping cars and forcing passengers to deboard on the EM Bypass. The drivers were part of a protest against the payment policies of app-based cab services under which they operate.

“Six have been arrested in connection with the case,” said Joint CP Crime Praveen Tripathy.

Those arrested are Naushad Ali Naskar (32) of Sonarpur, Sukhomoy Banerjee (46) of Sarat Banerjee Road, Indranil Banerjee (46) of Tollygunj and SK Alamgir (49) of Ramesh Datta Street and Birendra Singh (30) of Majumdar Road and Saikat Pal (41) of Sarat Chatterjee Road.

The protesters were demanding a pay hike after two aggregators slashed incentives. “We are facing major payment issues. Who shall we approach? We have no option other than protesting,” said a cab driver.

The issue allegedly started when a group of the drivers went to discuss the issue on Monday at the Salt Lake office of one of the app operators. They were allegedly forced to leave the area after the police were called in. Following this, they went on a strike for two days. While the strike was officially withdrawn after this, a majority of them decided to continue to stay off the roads.