Kolkata: Six arrested for ‘smuggling drugs’ near Eden Gardens

The Anti-Fake Indian Currency Note team of the Special Task Force (STF) on Friday arrested six people for allegedly smuggling drugs near Eden Gardens.

Police said that more than 2000 Yaba tablets (189) gram were recovered from their possession. Each tablet costs around Rs 300 -500.

Acting on a tip off, the police officials intercepted six persons near Eden Gardens under Maidan police station area.

“These are contraband psychotropic substances and the six people were charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act”, said DC STF Murlidhar Sharma.

The arrested have been identified as Abdul Rashid alias Jony, Abdul Sahid, Abdul Zahid, Md Raju Ahmed, Narayan Mondal alias Naran and Sabir Sheikh alias Juel. While Raju Ahmed is a Bangladeshi national, Mondal and Juel are from Malda, police said adding that the three others are from Ekbalpur. They were smuggling the drugs to Bangladesh, a police officer said. Sources said that these tablets have huge demand in Bangladesh. The real mastermind behind the drug racket is yet to to traced, police said.

“The Yaba’s demand has been steadily picking up in Kolkata. The drug gangs which once produced heroin have mostly shifted to supplying them since it looks like tablets and they could easily evade police attention,” an official said.

Yaba is a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine that comes in different flavours and colours.

