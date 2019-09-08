Kolkata: Singer threatened at gunpoint, sexually harassed

A singer was allegedly threatened at gunpoint and sexually harassed in Kolkata. A complaint has been filed, said police.

The woman claimed that the accused was associated with the Trinamool Congress.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday when the woman — who is in her mid-twenties — had gone to perform at a programme organised by a local club on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

“I was tortured in the green room for at least half-an-hour. All my staff were forced to leave the room and the accused had asked his associates to lock the gate from outside. He sexually harassed me at gunpoint. Somehow I managed to flee from there,” said the woman.

“Initially, he had started a conversation by offering financial help for the treatment of my father, who has kidney-related ailments,” claimed the woman.

“We have received a complaint. However, no arrest has yet been made in this connection. Probe is on,” said a police officer.

However, the TMC refused to comment on the matter.

The complainant also claimed that the area, where the programme was organised, was crowded and a lot of women were present there. But no one came to her help, despite her screams, she added.

Police said the woman often performed in programmes organised by clubs. Last year too she had performed in a programme organised by the same club, they said.