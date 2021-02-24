Kolkata: Shoes, bricks thrown at vehicles of Mukul Roy, other BJP leaders

Former state minister-turned BJP leader Rajib Banerjee said the TMC had become “desperate to stop the BJP”. (File Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

A section of TMC workers Wednesday hurled shoes and bricks on the open-air vehicle of BJP leaders Mukul Roy, Arjun Singh, Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee, as their parivartan yatra passed through Amherst Street in north Kolkata.

The ruling party workers, holding party flags, also showed brooms to the BJP leaders, who were once with TMC. As a result, a minor clash broke out between workers of both parties near St. Paul’s Cathedral Mission College. However, police personnel present in the area prevented the situation from escalating further and allowed the yatra to pass.

Former state minister-turned BJP leader Rajib Banerjee said the TMC had become “desperate to stop the BJP in Bengal”.

“This clearly shows that the TMC has lost ground in Bengal and is resorting to this kind of tactics to stop us. It has become desperate after losing public support. They have understood that their defeat is imminent. We were taking out the rally peacefully but the TMC brought some of its workers to disrupt our programme. The police were mute spectators and did nothing to stop them. This goes against political courtesy,” said Banerjee.

Meanwhile, police stopped BJP’s parivartan yatra in Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas district, even as party workers tried to break barricades. The police said the BJP was intending to deviate from its designated route for the yatra, and therefore it had to be stopped.

To mark their protest, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya held a sit-in before the police.