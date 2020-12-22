Kolkata shivers at 11.4°C, lowest of season

Monday's minimum temperature was a notch above normal. Last year also during this time of the year the temperature was 12 °C. (File Photo)

Kolkata felt the chill as the mercury dipped to 11.4 degree Celsius on Monday — the lowest recorded so far this season.

However, according to the weather department, there will be some respite this week as the temperature is likely to increase by two degree Celsius at least.

For Tuesday, the minimum temperature will be around 13 degrees.

As per the weather department, the northwesterly wind is already blowing in the city the temperature may slide and reach to around 9- 10 degrees later this month.

Monday’s minimum temperature was a notch above normal. Last year also during this time of the year the temperature was 12 °C.

There is dense fog and cold wave in some regions of East and West Midnapore, East and West Burdwan Hooghly, Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia.

The shallow to moderate fog will continue in the mornings, but there may also be an increase in temperature for a day or two in the end” said the official.

