Kolkata: Seven arrested after canal protest by para teachers

A group of para teachers, as a mark of protest to press for their pending demands including salary hike, jumped into a canal in a bid to enter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence by crossing it, police said on Tuesday.

However, the protesters couldn’t cross the canal due to “timely intervention of the police”, sources said.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra and other senior officers reached the spot and seven of the protesters were arrested. Security around the CM’s house in Kalighat area was also stepped up.

“Seven persons were arrested. They had all jumped into the Adiganga canal,” a senior police officer said. They also had placards, listing their demands from the state government, the officer added.

TMC general secretary and state education minister Partha Chatterjee said, “What kind of an agitation is this? Trying to go to someone’s house and protest…”

Meanwhile, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh slammed TMC for its “callous” attitude towards different sections of people in the state.

“No one is happy in Bengal. The para teachers aren’t, too. They are deprived. We will see more such protests,” he said.