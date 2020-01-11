Kolkata: Security stepped up ahead of Modi visit

The move comes after the Left parties and various organisations have announced their decision to stage protests across the city and raise ‘go back’ slogan against him. The move comes after the Left parties and various organisations have announced their decision to stage protests across the city and raise ‘go back’ slogan against him.

The West Bengal government has planned a foolproof security arrangements to counter any untoward incident during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the city from Saturday.

The move comes after the Left parties and various organisations have announced their decision to stage protests across the city and raise ‘go back’ slogan against him.

Sources in the state government said after receiving Intelligence Branch report that three organisations are planning large-scale gatherings at the airport and on the roads and also show black flags to the PM, the administration has planned to sanitise the route, which will be taken by the prime minister’s convoy to reach the city from the airport.

According to a state government officer, the roadmap was planned considering the fact that the PM is scheduled to arrive at a time when the light will not be favourable to fly him to the city in a helicopter from the airport.

“Adequate security arrangements will be made for the PM’s scheduled visit to the city. There will be barricades along the roads from the airport to the city. An extra security cover will be put in place alongside roads to keep a check on protesters,” the official said.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App