Kolkata: ‘Secular’ Durga Puja pandal leads to social media outrage, triggers complaint

The Beliaghata 33 Pally Durga Puja pandal is in the midst of a row after a recording of the “azaan” was allegedly played there. After outrage on social media, a lawyer has sent a complaint via mail to the Beliaghata police, seeking action. The pandal organisers, meanwhile, have alleged that some people were intentionally trying to harm the peace of the city.

The complaint submitted by advocate Santanu Singha has named 10 people, including the club secretary of the puja pandal.

“These persons have categorically involved in disturbing the peace and tranquillity in the State of West Bengal by allowing to run Azaan in the Durga Puja Pandal which has come to my knowledge by the video forwarded to me by Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The said video categorically show that Azaan is being played in the Durga Puja Pandal and as such it has hit the sentiments of the Hindu religion and against the rules of the Society. The said persons have intentionally played AZAAN in the sacred Durga Puja Pandel and therefore with deliberate intent has wounded religious feelings,” reads the complaint sent by the advocate to the police.

Police, however, are silent on the issue. As per sources, the cyber cell is keeping an eye on posts related to the pandal being shared on social media.

The puja organisers have claimed that their theme this year, “Amra ek, eka noye (we are together not alone)”, is aimed at spreading peace among religions.

“It’s being politicised unnecessarily. We all know that in Kolkata, Durga Puja pandals are created in a way as to give a social message. Our theme is amra ek , eka noye (We are together, not alone). To demonstrate the theme, we have used models of church, temple and mosque and have used their symbols. Our purpose is to show that humanity is above all religion,” said Parimal Dey, Club Secretary of Beliaghata 33 pally.

To create a better understanding among people, the organisers have used a video with audios depicting three religions, he said. “Some people have conveniently ignored the Hinduism- and Christian-related messages and are creating controversy over a message in Urdu. It is not true and completely fake that Azaan is being played during Maa Durga Puja,” added Dey.

“No FIR has been lodged,” said a cop on condition of anonymity.