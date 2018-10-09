Student sexually abused by teacher in Kolkata school as parents clash with police

Police rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. (Representational) Police rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. (Representational)

A primary student has allegedly been sexually abused by a teacher at a Kolkata school, police officials said on Tuesday, following which several parents protested outside the institute’s premises, demanding immediate action against the accused. Parents of the child claimed that a teacher of the school had sexually abused the girl on September 26.

“We have arrested the accused. He has been accused of sexually abusing a minor student. A probe is on,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East Division) Kalyan Mukherjee told The Indian Express. As per police sources, action was taken immediately after police received a complaint. Repeated calls to school authorities went unanswered. A case has been registered under section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of IPC and also under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, the protests took an ugly turn as agitators allegedly started pelting stones when they saw teachers leaving the premises this morning. Police rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Some school property was also vandalised. The parents, however, refused to end their protest and also clashed with the police, following which the cops resorted to lathi-charge.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd