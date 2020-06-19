Kolkata school’s diktat: Furnish Covid-negative certificates to take pending board exams

According to a school spokesperson, the step was needed to ensure the safety of the candidates and others during the examinations as the institution is located in a containment zone. According to a school spokesperson, the step was needed to ensure the safety of the candidates and others during the examinations as the institution is located in a containment zone.

A private school here has issued a notice to the parents of students scheduled to appear for the remaining ICSE and ISC examinations in July to get it certified that their children do not have Covid-19.

“Should your ward be interested for the examination, parents are requested to go for a Covid test for your ward and get a negative result, which will help all the students appearing the examination and minimising the risk of all the other people who are involved in conducting the ICSE (or ISC) Examination 2020 for the revised dates,” read the notice posted on the website of St. Augustine’s Day on Wednesday. Signed by the school Principal RS Gasper, the notice directed the parents to submit the test results by June 25.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has allowed students to appear for the pending board exams from the city they are in at present, and has also given candidates the option to take up the exams later during compartmental tests.

The exams, which were postponed because of the ongoing nationwide lockdown, are scheduled to be held between July 1 and 14.

According to the notice, candidates who do not wish to write the papers will have their pre-board examination marks considered. The consent to appear for the examinations has to be submitted to the school by June 19.

