Kolkata school gets proposal to include Islamic teachings, police launch probe

adavpur Vidyapith in south Kolkata has approached the police after receiving a registered parcel containing a letter proposing Islamic religious education (File photo for representative use).

Jadavpur Vidyapith in South Kolkata has approached the police after receiving an unsolicited proposal demanding the inclusion of Islamic religious education in its curriculum. The parcel, received via registered post on September 24 and addressed to headmaster Partha Pratim Baidya, contained a letter alongside three textbooks, including a Quran.

The sender, identified as Sheikh Abdul Murad, urged the school to teach Islamic principles and Quranic values to both students and teachers. Citing safety concerns and constitutional restrictions on religious instruction in government-recognised institutions, the headmaster immediately turned the materials over to the Jadavpur police station.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Partha Pratim Baidya said, “The parcel arrived on September 24, but since we were busy, we were not able to see what had come. The next day, when I opened the parcel, I saw the letter and its contents. Since students’ safety and security is a priority, I immediately took everything to the police station, informed them in writing about what had happened, and handed over all the contents of the parcel.”