Food, water samples being tested after 30 girls from Kolkata school fall ill

At least 30 girl students of a government school in North Kolkata have been admitted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after complaining of fever, abdominal pain, and vomiting, officials said on Tuesday. What made them fall sick is being ascertained.

“The students are stable now. The matter is being looked into. The hostel warden was very prompt and admitted the girls to the hospital without wasting any time,” Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee told reporters after visiting the hospital on Monday night.

According to hospital sources, the students fell ill between Monday afternoon and evening. They were given medication and are under observation. It’s unclear whether they fell ill after consuming any food or drink at the school or the hostel.