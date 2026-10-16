Kolkata film institute rusticates 6 students for ‘assaulting vice-chancellor’

Six students at Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata were rusticated on Friday, following their alleged involvement in the manhandling of Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera, vandalism, and disruption of academic activities.

The rustication orders affect students from the editing and animation departments, among others, and cover multiple semesters.

The disciplinary action comes as protests at the premier film institute under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting entered their third week.

In the rustication notices, the institute said it had considered a “grave incident involving physical assault, intimidation, obstruction and abusive conduct towards the Vice-Chancellor” before recommending the action.

The administration alleged that protesting students pelted stones at V-C Ajmera’s office on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. In a statement, the registrar alleged that a student had manhandled Ajmera on Thursday while a group of students gheraoed and abused him.

“Shri Ajmera, who had taken charge only around 15 days ago, termed the attack completely unacceptable for his chair, which has led to an extremely disturbing and intimidating environment at SRFTI and said that strict action will be taken,” the statement added.

Administration alleges assault, vandalism

According to the institute, the incident occurred after heads of departments and section heads met to condemn the alleged vandalism of the V-C’s office. “As faculty members and officials were leaving the hall, students gheraoed the V-C, raising slogans, using abusive words and ultimately one student manhandling the V-C,” the statement said.

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The institute alleged that Ajmera’s office was attacked overnight, with stones thrown at the premises, windows shattered, and water and air-conditioning lines cut. “The office was found strewn with broken glasses, stone/s and damaged furniture on Thursday morning,” the statement read.

Saying that Ajmera termed the “intimidating and unacceptable”, the statement added, “He also said that the actions of few students have disturbed peace, order and normal academic activities at the institute. He added that these students are intimidating others not to join classes for the last eight days and some therefore had to leave the campus for their home.”

Students’ union rejects charges

The SRFTI Students’ Union rejected the allegations, describing them as “completely fabricated”.

“Students, on day 17 of our protest, were sitting at our protest site, opposite the Administrative Building, reading. It was then that we came to know that CCTV was being installed on the first floor of our administration building. Students, in protest to the installation of CCTV cameras, occupied the first floor of the building, in an attempt to peacefully show our dissent and remind the administration to honour the previous agreement,” the union said in a statement.

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According to the students, the V-C informed them that CCTV cameras were being installed because of alleged stone-pelting, vandalism and damage to his office. “The Student Union wants to make its position on the incident clear: This allegation is completely fabricated, has nothing to do with the students, and is a clear attempt by the vice-chancellor to implement CCTV on our campus,” the statement said.

Saying that the protesting students employed strictly non-violent and peaceful protest tactics, the statement added, “We have not, and do not intend to, use violence as a tactic in our protest against our Vice-Chancellor.”

The union then reiterated its demand for Ajmera’s resignation.

How the protests began

The standoff between the administration and students began on September 27 when a group of students allegedly damaged and tore banners of Swami Vivekananda and Bharat Mata during a programme held by Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, an RSS affiliate, in an auditorium. Later, a clash erupted between students and RSS workers, leaving many injured.

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Subsequently, as students boycotted classes and protested, another clash erupted with Hindu Jagran Manch, which held a rally to SRFTI on October 4.

The SRFTI Students’ Union has maintained an indefinite sit-in and academic boycott, demanding the V-C’s resignation, the revocation of disciplinary actions, and independent probes into the violence. Multiple FIRs have been filed across local police stations.