Kolkata: Fire breaks out at shopping mall, 9 engines on spot

A fire broke out at the basement of a shopping mall in Salt Lake area in Kolkata on Thursday. No casualty has been reported so far. Efforts are underway to douse the fire.

As many as six fire engines rushed to AMP mall, located in Sector 2 of Bidhannagar area in Baishakhi, after the fire broke out at around 3 pm. The mall was immediately evacuated after plumes of black smoke billowed from various corners.

“We were having a meeting on the fourth floor when we heard a siren and rushed towards the exit. No one from the mall authority alerted us about the incident. The situation appears to be under control,” an eyewitness said.

The cause of the fire is not clear. A fire personnel said, “This is too early to ascertain the actual cause of the fire. We are still trying to control the situation.”

According to a police source, several vehicles are parked inside the basement which could prove to be dangerous.