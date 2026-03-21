Kolkata roads to face traffic curbs for Eid prayers; here’s the full list of restricted routes

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Written by Jigisha Seal
The Kolkata Police have issued traffic restrictions on Saturday, March 21, in the wake of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in the city where people are expected to throng the streets to offer congregational prayers, marking the end of the Ramzan month.
The traffic police have issued a detailed advisory regulating vehicular and pedestrian movements for March 21. While the entirety of Red Road will remain closed, here is an alternative to keep in mind.
According to a notification by Ajay Kumar Nand, the Commissioner of Police, the measures have been implemented to ensure public safety and facilitate the orderly movement of vehicles to prevent congestion.
The key restrictions include a ban on the movement of goods vehicles within the Kolkata Police jurisdiction from 4 am till noon on March 21. However, vehicles carrying essentials such as LPG cylinders, CNG, petroleum, oil, lubricants, oxygen cylinders, vegetables, fruits, medicine, fish, and milk will be exempted. Goods vehicles going towards the Kolkata Dock System will also be facing a temporary ban in the same time frame.
The entire stretch of Red Road has been shut down from 10 pm on March 20 till noon on March 21 or till the end of the programme.
Additionally, vehicle movement, including tram cars, will be temporarily suspended or diverted from several key routes. The roads and key roads are as follows: Manicktala Main Road, APC Roy Road stretches, Raja Dinendra Street, North Sealdah Road, M G Road between Rabindra Sarani and College Street, Lenin Sarani, among several others. In northern Kolkata, Narkeldanga Main, Belgachia, and R G Kar Road are among the key roads to avoid.
Daily commuters in Central and South Kolkata will face restrictions on major roads like the AJC Bose Road, Rani Rashmoni Avenue between JL Road and Govt Place East, Park Street between 7 Point crossing and AJC Bose, Gopal Nagar Road, Tollygunge Circular Road, Khidderpore Road, Mominpore Road, Ekbalpore Road, and Garden Reach Road from Ram Nagar crossing.
Officials urged commuters to plan their travels to ensure the smooth functioning of traffic and to avoid any inconvenience.
(Jigisha Seal is an intern with The Indian Express)
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