Kolkata roads to face traffic curbs for Eid prayers; here’s the full list of restricted routes

On account of Eid prayers, vehicle movement, including tram cars, will be temporarily suspended or diverted from several key routes in Kolkata city. (File photo)

Written by Jigisha Seal

The Kolkata Police have issued traffic restrictions on Saturday, March 21, in the wake of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in the city where people are expected to throng the streets to offer congregational prayers, marking the end of the Ramzan month.

The traffic police have issued a detailed advisory regulating vehicular and pedestrian movements for March 21. While the entirety of Red Road will remain closed, here is an alternative to keep in mind.

According to a notification by Ajay Kumar Nand, the Commissioner of Police, the measures have been implemented to ensure public safety and facilitate the orderly movement of vehicles to prevent congestion.