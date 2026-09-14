Now, Kolkata’s Lenin, Karl Marx, Ho Chi Minh Saranis are in renaming queue

Months after Kolkata’s Suhrawardy Avenue in the city’s heart was renamed, fresh speculation has emerged about a possible initiative to rename several other roads in the West Bengal capital.

According to sources, proposals to rename several other roads, including Lenin Sarani, Karl Marx Sarani and Ho Chi Minh Sarani, may be sent to the Bengal Assembly.

Sources said Lenin Sarani could be named after Debaprasad Ghosh, the former all-India president of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Ghosh succeeded Syama Prasad Mukherjee as the party’s all-India president. A proposal has reportedly been made to name Lenin Sarani after him.

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There is also consideration of changing the name of Karl Marx Sarani. The names of writers Rangalal Bandopadhyay and Michael Madhusudan Dutta are reportedly being discussed as possible alternatives.