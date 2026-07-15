Kolkata Ring Road blueprint out: How the proposed road will avoid traffic, cut travel times across 4 Bengal districts

In a major relief from Kolkata’s traffic, a new infrastructural initiative has been proposed by the administration: the Kolkata Ring Road Project. Part of the state urban development department’s six-month action plan, this massive corridor is aimed at revolutionising urban mobility in the city.
The West Bengal government has roped in IIT-Kharagpur to conduct a vital feasibility study and provide expert advice on the layout. Based on the initial blueprints, the project is envisioned as a dedicated 4- to 6-lane outer orbital corridor encircling four key districts: Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas.
The plan
The ring road project is aimed at curbing ‘inter-district’ and heavy freight traffic, by redirecting it to the outer periphery road. Long-distance commuters and commercial trucks can completely bypass central city limits, drastically reducing local traffic jams. Other cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad also follow a similar plan.
Proposed route
While the plan remains in exploratory stage, officials have indicated a likely route to seamlessly weave together existing expressways and critical missing links:
River & western flank: The ring road is planned to run right alongside the Hooghly river, potentially linking the areas near Vidyasagar Setu and Nivedita Setu to divert heavy freight away from the port.
Southern loop: It is likely to extend through Howrah’s Panchla and Bauria, cross over to South 24 Parganas via a highly anticipated new Hooghly river crossing near Budge Budge, and move through Maheshtala, Garden Reach, Diamond Harbour Road, Amtala, Sonarpur, and Baruipur.
Northern & eastern links: From Panchla, the route is likely to leverage the Kona Expressway and Belghoria Expressway to connect with the Kalyani Expressway, further connecting with the Basanti Highway and Basirhat on the eastern flank.
Govt hails plan
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The project is being hailed by the BJP as being integral to the state’s economic future.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Transport Minister Arjun Singh said, “A ring road is a great initiative but it requires a lot of other things. Huge funding is involved. Development work comes with a lot of challenges. In Bengal, convincing people that they need development is also challenging but when a government has clear intentions, every challenge can be overcome. Ring Road in Kolkata connecting districts will be one such milestone, when done.”
BJP leader Locket Chatterjee posted on her X handle: ”A city that moves faster is a city that grows stronger. The proposed Kolkata Ring Road will transform urban mobility by reducing congestion, cutting travel time, and seamlessly connecting Howrah, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas. A step towards a smarter, faster, and future-ready Kolkata.”
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More