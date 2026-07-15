Kolkata Ring Road blueprint out: How the proposed road will avoid traffic, cut travel times across 4 Bengal districts

In a major relief from Kolkata’s traffic, a new infrastructural initiative has been proposed by the administration: the Kolkata Ring Road Project. Part of the state urban development department’s six-month action plan, this massive corridor is aimed at revolutionising urban mobility in the city.

The West Bengal government has roped in IIT-Kharagpur to conduct a vital feasibility study and provide expert advice on the layout. Based on the initial blueprints, the project is envisioned as a dedicated 4- to 6-lane outer orbital corridor encircling four key districts: Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas.

The plan

The ring road project is aimed at curbing ‘inter-district’ and heavy freight traffic, by redirecting it to the outer periphery road. Long-distance commuters and commercial trucks can completely bypass central city limits, drastically reducing local traffic jams. Other cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad also follow a similar plan.