Kolkata: Re-evaluation of son’s Class X marks hacked, claims father

Class X CISCE results were declared on May 14 (Representational) Class X CISCE results were declared on May 14 (Representational)

A Calcutta Boys School student’s father has lodged a police complaint alleging hacking in the online re-evaluation process of his son’s Class X answer sheets. “The Class X CISCE results were declared on May 14. Since we were not satisfied with his marks, he applied for rechecking of his copies for three subjects on May 15 through CISCE website,’’ said Biswajit Bardhan, complainant.

He said his son logged onto results.cisce.org to apply for rechecking. “He then created an account with his gmail account and registered it subsequently. A new window opened. We again filled up some information and paid Rs 3,000.”

Bardhan said they got a message saying their request had been successfully submitted and were given a reference (RR29507). The family got a mail on May 16, saying the request had been received. They got a revised marksheet on email two days later. “As per the revised marks, my son should have been ranked second in West Bengal and fourth nationally,’’ said Bardhan. He said they sent another mail when they found the new marksheet has not been uploaded on the council’s website. They received another mail on May 25 saying there shall be no change in marks unless some documents were sent.

Council officials told Bardhan they had received the rechecking application, but denied sending emails to the complainant. West Bengal’s special public prosecutor (cyber) Bivas Chatterjee said, “Even when they visited my chamber, the hacker was trying to send false request to me on LinkedIn, impersonating the student’s father to show his hacking skills.”

