Kolkata: More than a year after Rashika Jain’s death, husband arrested

The Alipore police on Wednesday arrested businessman Kushal Agarwal, whose wife Rashika Jain was found dead at her in-laws’ house last year, following which her family said that she was being tortured by her husband and her in-laws. Kushal will be produced in court on Thursday.

“We got to know this morning. We had lost all hopes but now that he has been arrested, we hope that one day Rashika will get justice. Wrong-doers will face the consequences,” Rashika’s father Mahendra Jain told The Indian Express.

Rashika, 25, was found dead at her in-laws’ house at Alipore on February 16, 2021, just a year after her wedding to Kushal, the son of Naresh Agarwal, known to be behind several business ventures across West Bengal.

On February 16, 2021, a case was lodged against Kushal and others under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Kushal’s is the first arrest in the case.

Rashika’s family has alleged that Kushal used to consume drugs and alcohol and they were unaware of his habits before the wedding.

Last month, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) headed by senior IPS officer Damayanti Sen to probe Rashika’s death. Justice Shampa Sarkar directed the formation of an SIT headed by Sen, special commissioner II of Kolkata Police, to investigate the death.