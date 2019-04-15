Kolkata: Hindu outfits, Trinamool Congress take out Ram Navami rallies in state

For the second consecutive day, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other Hindu outfits took out Ram Navami rallies across the state.

“Since yesterday 12 rallies were held in Kolkata. Big rallies were taken out in Serampore, Rampurhat, Islampur, Bankura, Garbeta, Khatra and several other places. We have seen the participation of 50,000 to 60,000 people in each rally,” said VHP spokesperson Sourish Mukherjee.

In North Kolkata, BJP national secretary and party candidate from Kolkata Uttar Rahul Sinha took part in a rally. In South Kolkata, BJP candidate from Jadavpur seat Anupam Hazra also participated in a similar procession sporting saffron head gear.

However, unlike Saturday’s rallies where a number of participants, including West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, were seen brandishing traditional weapons like maces and swords, no armed rallies were taken out Sunday.

State BJP women’s wing president Locket Chatterjee led a bike rally in Hooghly district. BJP candidates like Debasree Chaudhury and Dudh Kumar Mondal also attended many such rallies in Raiganj and Birbhum, respectively.

In an attempt to counter the BJP, TMC also took out Ram Navami rallies in Kolkata and districts. State minister Arup Roy took out a rally in Howrah, while state tourism minister Gautam Deb and minister of state for sports Laxmi Ratan Sukla participated in a rally. Trinamool Congress MP Smita Bakshi also took out a procession in Central Kolkata.