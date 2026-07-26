Kolkata rally violence: Bengal Government invokes Goonda Act

A confrontation between the protestors and the police took place at Esplanade’s Dorina Crossing at around 5.50pm, towards the end of the rally. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the state had, for the first time, invoked its newly enacted anti-goonda law against those accused of orchestrating violence during Friday’s NEET protest, warning they would face punishment “their next three generations will remember”.

Making a statement in the Assembly on Saturday, Adhikari said around 70 people identified from the Dharmatala rally were “not students” and had no connection with the agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak.

According to police, Md Afroz, resident of Metiaburz has been arrested from Andal, and nine others have been detained so far.

Condemning the attacks on journalists during the protest, he said the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-social Activities Act, 2026, – popularly known as the Goonda Act, had been invoked to ensure exemplary punishment for those responsible.