Kolkata’s ‘rainbow’ flyovers big safety risk? Congress leader writes to minister

As a dashcam video of bikers slipping on a ‘rainbow’ flyover in Kolkata goes viral, opposition parties have flagged how the BJP government’s Durga Puja beautification drive is putting commuters at risk.

While a Congress leader earlier flagged that such painting of roads was dangerous, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress faction has said the flyover in the viral video is now a “death trap”.

The ruling BJP is decking up the city ahead of the first Durga Puja after it came to power in West Bengal. Flyovers in Gariahat and Chingrighata have been painted in lively colours and the Howrah Bridge has been decorated with lights.

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A viral video has sparked debate over whether such beautification puts commuters at risk. The video appears to be dashcam footage from a car and shows three bikers skidding on the Chingrihata flyover, which has been painted in rainbow colours. The video, the authenticity of which The Indian Express could not verify, has generated strong reactions on social media.

The BJP government, which has come to power in Bengal by stealing the people’s mandate, is now putting people’s lives at risk! The freshly painted flyover has turned into a death trap, with bikes skidding and accidents occurring at the very first spell of rain. Minister @paulagnimitra1 must be held accountable for this gross negligence. The people of Bengal deserve safe roads, not dangerous infrastructure! — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 14, 2026

Slamming the state government, the Mamata Trinamool Congress said in a post on X, “The BJP government, which has come to power in Bengal by stealing the people’s mandate, is now putting people’s lives at risk!”

“The freshly painted flyover has turned into a death trap, with bikes skidding and accidents occurring at the very first spell of rain. Minister @paulagnimitra1 must be held accountable for this gross negligence. The people of Bengal deserve safe roads, not dangerous infrastructure,” it added.

Ashutosh Chatterjee, general secretary of Congress’s West Bengal unit, earlier wrote to Paul, the state minister for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, and Smita Pandey, commissioner and administrator of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, about the risks posed by the coloured streets.

The Congress leader said the colourful paints may raise the risk of vehicles skidding on the roads. “Our concern: glossy paint on roads intended for motor vehicle traffic is dangerous and should not be permitted. Anyone can paint a road, but the entire area of the carriageway used by vehicle tyres cannot be painted with ordinary household paint. On Indian national highways, road markings are carried out in accordance with IRC:35-2015 and IS:164,” the Congress leader’s letter states.

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Chatterjee said glossy paint makes surfaces smooth and this is dangerous for road safety. “When wet with water, oil or diesel, its coefficient of friction may fall from 0.6–0.7 to below 0.3. As a result, two-wheelers and cars may skid. Poor adhesion to bitumen/concrete, road-marking materials are used as alternatives to conventional oil paint because of their technical performance, durability and reflective properties. Also oil paint contains no glass beads, making it difficult to see at night or in rainy conditions.”

Somendra Mohan Ghosh, an environmentalist and green technologist, told The Indian Express about the risks of such beautification. “Instead of thermoplastic paint, ordinary paint of different shades appears to have been used; these don’t have anti-skid materials,” he said.

Also Read | A home away from home: The story of prabasi Bengalis and their Durga Puja traditions

In fact, Urban Development Minister Paul is leading the road-painting drive. The minister was recently seen drawing an aalpona – a traditional coloured motif – at the seven-point crossing at Park Circus. She also put out a video from atop a coloured flyover in Gariahat. “This represents the road of trust, love and brotherhood. This shows the trust that people have in us and the huge mandate with which they brought us to power in this state,” she said.

“All this is being done for the people of this state, and we invite all to come and see it. If time permits us, we will also paint Alponas at Rashbehari and Park Street,” she said.