Kolkata rain: Woman killed as 200-year-old building collapses in Jorabagan
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation currently tracks over 2,500 structures marked as "insecure" or "dangerous," with roughly 150 categorised as "extremely vulnerable" and posing an immediate collapse risk during monsoon spells.
A 200-year-old building collapsed in Kolkata’s Jorabagan amid heavy rain early Tuesday, killing an elderly woman and leaving several residents trapped under the debris.
The three-storey structure on Brajadulal Street had long been declared dangerous by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), but several families continued to live there.
Around 5 am, residents were jolted awake by a loud crash as a large section of the dilapidated building caved in. Rescue teams from the Kolkata Police, disaster management department and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and pulled several people to safety. The elderly woman, Urmila Shaw, however, succumbed to injuries after being rescued.
The woman is survived by her husband and two sons — all three had managed to come out of the house at the time of the accident.
The tragedy highlights a growing safety concern across Kolkata and its neighbouring areas, where persistent monsoon rain is putting additional stress on ageing and already weakened structures. Similar incidents have been reported in Howrah and Bhabanipur in recent weeks.
On Monday, a portion of a century-old three-storey building collapsed in Howrah, trapping its elderly owner inside one of the rooms. Fire department officials and Howrah Police rushed to the spot and, after hours of rescue efforts, managed to pull the man to safety by cutting through the iron window bars.
In Bhabanipur, an old library building also partially collapsed recently. Despite repeated municipal warnings, many residents continue to live in buildings classified as hazardous, raising concerns over whether authorities should go beyond issuing danger notices and actively relocate families living in vulnerable structures.
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The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) currently tracks over 2,500 structures marked as “insecure” or “dangerous,” with roughly 150 categorised as “extremely vulnerable” and posing an immediate collapse risk during monsoon spells.
Despite administrative measures, trading and residential hubs such as Jorabagan (Borough IV) and Burrabazar continue to present significant enforcement challenges due to deeply entrenched urban, legal, and economic factors.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More