Kolkata rain: Woman killed as 200-year-old building collapses in Jorabagan

A 200-year-old building collapsed in Kolkata’s Jorabagan amid heavy rain early Tuesday, killing an elderly woman and leaving several residents trapped under the debris.

The three-storey structure on Brajadulal Street had long been declared dangerous by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), but several families continued to live there.

Around 5 am, residents were jolted awake by a loud crash as a large section of the dilapidated building caved in. Rescue teams from the Kolkata Police, disaster management department and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and pulled several people to safety. The elderly woman, Urmila Shaw, however, succumbed to injuries after being rescued.