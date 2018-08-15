Kolkata: Railways gear up for Shravani Mela with additional trains, counters

As many as 14 additional rush-booking counters have been made operational in two shifts at Tarakeswar in addition to the regular six counters. (Representational Image) As many as 14 additional rush-booking counters have been made operational in two shifts at Tarakeswar in addition to the regular six counters. (Representational Image)

The Howrah division of Eastern Railway has made elaborate arrangements for Shravani Mela at Tarakeshwar station, including the introduction of 36 pairs of EMU passenger trains in Seoraphuli-Tarakeswar section, said a statement issued by the Railways.

In addition to regular services, two pairs of trains on the Howrah-Tarakeshwar-Howrah line and six pairs on the Tarakeshwar-Sheldah-Takeshwar line will run on Sundays, Mondays and the holidays. As many as 14 additional rush-booking counters have been made operational in two shifts at Tarakeswar in addition to the regular six counters. Additional ticket checking staff have also been deployed. Shravani Mela will be held from August 17 to August 27.

“An adequate number of GRP and RPF staff are deputed at Seoraphuli, Kamarkundu and Loknath stations to ensure the safety of passengers and maintain law and order. Special arrangements have been made with 95 additional RPF forces at Tarakeshwar with special vigil against pick-pocketing, thefts and snatching in coordination with GRP. A first-aid booth has been set up on platform 1,” read the statement.

Railway scouts and guides along with RPF have also been deployed for crowd management. A senior railway officer has been nominated as the ‘Mela Officer’ for overall coordination.

