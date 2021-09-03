Railway official from Kolkata among two arrested for graft: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested an official employed with the South Eastern Railways for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 8 lakh from a person, sources said. The official demanded the money claiming that a “senior official” had sought the amount, sources said. The person who gave the money was also arrested.

“A case was registered against the arrested official, who is based in Kolkata, and others including an official working with the said public servant, a contractor at a private firm based in Dhanbad on basis of allegations of bribery. It was alleged that the officers of South-Eastern Railways were indulging in corrupt practices in the matter of processing the acceptance of tenders, work orders etc,” read a statement by CBI.

Searches were conducted later in the day at several locations in West Bengal and Jharkhand, which led to recovery of “incriminating material, documents and digital devices.